Before her ending, there was a beginning. Mae Jessie Powell Newman was born on October 9, 1931 in Benton, Mississippi to the parents of the late James and Ella Mae Powell. She was the fourth child of thirteen sisters and brothers.

Mae accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a life-long member and gave a long-dedicated life as a servant of Christ. She worked tirelessly throughout the church but her first love

was always singing in the choir where she served as president for over 40 years until her health began to fail. Her favorite gospel song that she loved to sing and continually lived her life by was “This Little Light of Mine”.

Mae was united in holy matrimony to Earl Newman, Sr. on December 25, 1948. Ten children were born to this union. She also welcomed one bonus son, Willie James Newman, into this union. Earl, Sr. preceded her in death on May 28, 1984. Her daughter, Daisy Mae Brown; Willie James Newman; along with six brothers, one sister, one granddaughter, two grandsons, and two great grandchildren preceded her in death.

Mae worked as a cook at Ebenezer Head Start Center and Lexington Elementary School until her retirement. It made her happy to help provide students with healthy and nutritious meals. She enjoyed watching the students grow and gain educational opportunities that she was not given as a youth in the Yazoo County School System. However, she was always a woman that would rise up to a challenge as she studied and gained her High School GED at the age of 50 and got her driver’s license at the age of 55.

She enjoyed the simple things in life as she focused on her family. She loved beautiful colorful flowers, stylish clothes and hats, jewelry, visiting churches throughout the community, talking on the phone, traveling, watching The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune on television, visiting with her friends and playing bingo at the Senior Citizen Center.

Mae lived a full and blessed life. She was known throughout the community as someone who would willingly help others. She served as an advocate and friend to so many by regularly visiting the sick and shut in, providing rides to those without transportation, and cooking for those in need of a meal. Mae met each person with a smile and actively displayed love and compassion for all. She was like a “second mom” to many. She constantly shared words of encouragement and provided inspirational insights to all. She allowed her heart to be her compass and guide in her life.

Mae departed this life on September 8, 2020. She fought a good fight, finished

her course, and kept the faith.

She will definitely be missed and leaves to cherish her memory her children, Maple Temple (Chicago, IL), Earl (Barbara) Newman (Springfield, IL), Irene Raghe (Atlanta, GA), Alice (Harry) Hayes (Springfield, IL), Timothy (Kim) Newman (Springfield, IL), Shirley Billingslea (Lexington, KY), Annette Newman (Palatine, IL), Rev. Roy (Jackie) Newman (Springfield, IL); Debra (Argilea III) Taylor (Dallas, TX); daughter-in-law Gloria Newman (Springfield, IL); son-in-law Floyd Brown, Sr. (Milwaukee, WI); 38 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren; 35 great-great grandchildren; 1 great-greatgreat grandchild; 5 sisters; 1 brother; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Porter and Sons’ Funeral Home, Friday, September 18, 2020, 2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Gravesite service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Antioch M. B. Church, 622 Shipp Rd., Benton, MS. No viewing at gravesite. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at the viewing and gravesite.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in care of Deacon L.C. Tate, 2020 Ebenezer Road, Pickens, MS 39146.