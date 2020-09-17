William Calvin Ferguson, Sr. was born on September 13, 1931 in Durant, Mississippi and died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at home with his family in Birmingham, AL. He was born to Max Dewitt and Lucille Elizabeth Ferguson. He attended and graduated from Durant City schools, Holmes County Junior College and Mississippi State University, served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Windham Bay and traveled to Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan. Later in his career as an Industrial Engineer in the apparel industry, he was able to travel not only in the United States but also to North Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean where he and his wife lived in Saint Lucia, the West Indies, for five years.

He was predeceased by a son-in-law Ricky T. Fulton and a granddaughter Angela Fulton Massey.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Marjorie D. Ferguson, (Margie Dickerson, also of Durant) and three children: Teresa Cook (Lane) of Honey Grove, Texas, Linda Smith (Dane) of Covington, Louisiana, and Dr. William “Will” Calvin Ferguson, Jr. (Susan) of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren: Chelsie Fulton (Steven), Carrie Guylette (Rocky), Tara Albers (Chris), Sarah Smith, William “Will” Calvin Ferguson, III (Allison), Rose Ferguson and Audrey Ferguson; and eight great grandchildren: Levi, Holley, McKenna, James, Thomas, Dallas, Alexis and Ryllie. He is also survived by one brother James Myers Ferguson (LouL) of Southaven, Mississippi and numerous nieces, nephews and one remarkably close cousin, Charles Kealofer (Delia), of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

There will be a graveside service with family and a Military Honor Guard at the Durant Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1300.