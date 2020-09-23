Thomas Daniel Ashley, Jr., “Tommy”, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 75. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Helen Ashley.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 54 years Charleen Ables Ashley; his daughter Beth Ashley; his son Daniel and Krystal Ashley; his granddaughters, Heather Ashley and Skylar Ashley; along with a family of close loving friends who will feel his loss terribly.

Tommy could always be found with a smile on his face, especially when talking about his favorite things: family/friends, hunting, and fishing. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Durant, MS. He served in the Mississippi Amy National Guard for over 20 years before retiring. He worked as a welder at Hunter Engineering where he retired in 2006. He was a member of Emory Hunting Club and Attala Bass Masters.

A family celebration of his life was held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and was followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Mizpah Cemetery.