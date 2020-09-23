Thomas Daniel Mitchell, better known as Tommy Mitchell, 60 years of age, passed away on Monday morning September 14, 2020, at UMMC Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Tommy was born July 19, 1960, in Lexington, MS, to Janet Swinney Martin and the late Jimmy Mitchell. He was the oldest of two children. Tommy was educated at Central Holmes Academy in Lexington, MS.

Tommy married Diane Massey in 1980 and three wonderful children were born from this union.

Tommy made a profession of faith in Christ in 1987. He served as a deacon for many years and was on many different committees at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was a true servant of the Lord and always willing to help others.

The older Tommy got the more he liked to talk. It didn’t matter what it was about, he just loved conversing and spending time with others. He enjoyed delivering propane to his customers, helping others, writing the date on everything, spending time with his seven grandchildren, and giving them all nicknames, eating good food, did we mention talking, he didn’t like snakes, but he loved Jesus and Elvis.

Tommy is proceeded in death by his fathers, George Martin and Jimmy Mitchell. Tommy leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife Diane Mitchell; mother Janet Martin; sister Marie Thomas (Jimmie Dale); three children, Dee Word (Justin), Dana Hammons (Chad) and Tommy Mitchell, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Lilly Claire Word “Goob”, Bennett Word “Bad’un”, Haley Hammons “Worm”, Emma Kate Word “Hurricane”, Easton Hammons “Fred”, Mitchell Word “Varmint”, and Ollie Maye Mitchell “Fruit Head”, all knew him as Pap except for one who insisted he was Pop, and nieces and nephews who knew him as Uncle Toes.

A graveside service was held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.