Nell Parker Baine Lyon, 84, of Starkville, MS went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 23, 2020 following a brief illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Sara Baine, her husband Lester Love Lyon, a brother Harvey Baine, III and sisters, Becky Rigby and Trisha Moore.

She is survived by her four children, Leslie Ertel (Mark) of Jacksonville, FL, Parker Lyon (Nancy) of Naples, FL, Sara Love Brown (Brett) of Columbus, MS and Paul Lyon (Lane) of Greenwood, MS; 12 grandchildren, Elliot (Brittany) and Evan Ertel, Lawson (Sarah) and Amanda Lyon, Lyon Brown (Shelby), Hunter Brown (Alayne), Lauren Mills (Peter) and Walker Brown; Gaston (fianceé Katy), Callie Lane, Smith and Julia Love Lyon; and great grandchild Levi Lawson Lyon. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

She was born and raised and lived most of her life in Tchula, MS. Many also knew her as “Bargo”. Nell Parker was a strong Christian woman and a lifelong devout Presbyterian church member. She had a servant’s heart and was a faithful friend to so many. Family was very important to her and she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Following the death of her beloved husband Lester, she moved to Starkville in 1997. The next 23 years of her life were filled with special care and loving support for her grandchildren. She loved watching them play sports at every level. She also valued living close to many of them while they attended Mississippi State University. Her spirited nature, laugh and smile earned her lots of new friends, young and old. She often hosted times filled with playing games. Her hospitality, led college students who were friends of her grandchildren, to consider her a second grandmother. Nell spent numerous years as an avid MSU Bulldog fan, most notably attending baseball games at Dudy Noble Field. Her display of love and support for family and friends will be a cherished memory for years to come.

A graveside service was held on Monday, September 28 at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, Mississippi.

Memorials can be made to: Pinecrest Cemetery c/o Bruce Edwards, P.O. Box 417, Tchula, MS 39169 or Tchula Presbyterian Church or Grace Presbyterian Church – Starkville.

