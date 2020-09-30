Tracy Lynn Hathcock, 56, of Lexington, MS departed this life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, MS.

Tracy was born in Essex County, England on January 8, 1964 to Pauline Hathcock and the late James “Jimmy” Hathcock and at a young age moved to the United States. Tracy graduated as salutatorian of her class at Central Holmes Academy in 1982. She then pursued her Associate Degree in Nursing at Hinds Junior College in 1984 and dedicated 28 years of her life to nursing.

Tracy is preceded in death by her father James Aldridge Hathcock. Survivors include her mother Pauline Bridge Hathcock; her two daughters, Courtney Lynn Steverson and London Alexandra Steverson, both of Lexington, MS; and one granddaugter Poppy Lynn Stewart; and Murphy the cat. She is also survived by a brother Ricky Allen Hathcock of Durant, MS; a sister Paulette Hathcock McLellan (Joey) of Madison, MS; a niece Audrey Eliza Taylor; nephews, Nathan Ryan McCloskey, Owen Chandler McCloskey, Logan Clayton Engle, Colin Turner Hathcock, Byron Aldridge Hathcock; and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.

A family visitation was held at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington on Monday, September 14 followed by a graveside service at Brister Cemetery in Durant. Rev. Greg Chamblee officiated. Southern Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.