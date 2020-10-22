James Clark (Bubba) Malone, 51, of Lexington passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Bubba was a supervisor with Nissan Manufacturing of Canton, MS, a graduate of Delta State University with a BS Degree in Criminal Justice, and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Roxann Ellis Malone of Lexington; daughter Hannah Malone of Lexington; son Private Jonathan Malone of Fort Drum, New York.

He is also survived by his mother Betty Tolar Malone of Lexington; and sister Cathy Morris (Kenneth) of Durant, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Boyd (T.B.) Malone.

Pallbearers were Harry Ellis, Thomas Morris, Billy Pemberton, Donnie Holder, Steven Edwards and Bubba Spell, Jr.

Graveside services were held Thursday, October 15 from the Malone Cemetery near Lexington.