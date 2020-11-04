BETTY TULLOS
Betty Tullos, 83, of Durant, MS passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Vaiden Community Living Center.
Mrs. Tullos is preceded in death by her husband Buddy Tullos; her son James Monroe Tullos; sisters, Leona King, Sudie Guess and Rossie Keith.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Rita Rodgers (David) of Durant, MS and Carol Ratliff (Danny) of Cruger, MS; and son David Tullos (Nita) of Bellefontaine, MS.
Betty is also survived by her sisters, Pauline Snell (Pete) of Durant, MS and Ruthie Manning (Paul) of Pearl, MS; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from First Baptist Church in Durant with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Burial was at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.