Betty Tullos, 83, of Durant, MS passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Vaiden Community Living Center.

Mrs. Tullos is preceded in death by her husband Buddy Tullos; her son James Monroe Tullos; sisters, Leona King, Sudie Guess and Rossie Keith.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Rita Rodgers (David) of Durant, MS and Carol Ratliff (Danny) of Cruger, MS; and son David Tullos (Nita) of Bellefontaine, MS.

Betty is also survived by her sisters, Pauline Snell (Pete) of Durant, MS and Ruthie Manning (Paul) of Pearl, MS; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from First Baptist Church in Durant with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial was at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.