Robert Marion Williamson, Jr., affectionately known as Brother Bobby, received his crown of righteousness (2 Timothy 4:8) on Friday, October 30, 2020.

He was a loving father to Johnson, Wes, Blair, Carley Beth, Temple, and Lydia. He was an adoring grandfather to Charlie Jo, Millie Jane, Layla, Max, Evers, and soon-to-arrive Jett. He is also survived by Lori Williamson, Emily East, and siblings, Susan and Phil Williamson.

Bobby was born January 4, 1953 in Memphis to Marion and Janie Williamson. He lived most of his life in Mississippi, most tenured in Lexington, Brandon, and Indianola. He graduated from Mississippi State University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Although Bobby enjoyed sports and music, his true passion was helping people.

He spent time helping his children succeed, counseling those in troubled times, helping addicts recover, providing livelihood for the homeless, preaching 1,500+ sermons, mentoring new ministers, and doing missions around the world. He was a pastor most of his adult life, but he stayed busy as a headmaster of two schools, and was chairman of several boards such as the IMB and William Carey College. He held positions in the radio industry from disc jockey to owner. His bright smile, booming voice, and “never-met-a-stranger” personality will live fondly in the memories of many.

A private service was held for Bobby’s family and members of Shaw Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4 in the church sanctuary. A graveside Celebration of Life was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Forgotten Children’s Ministry (https://fcmhonduras.org/donate/).