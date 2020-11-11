SHARON E. DAGER-ERVIN

Sharon E. (Segur) Dager-Ervin, 82, of Skippack, PA, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill Twp., PA. She resided in the Meadow Glen community in Schwenksville, PA, and was married to Henderson “Watt” Ervin of Lexington, Mississippi.

Born November 6, 1937, in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Bouvier) Segur. Having lived in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the family moved to Frenchtown, NJ, where Sharon graduated from Frenchtown High School and then attended Ursinus College in Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Dager-Ervin was the co-owner of Dager & Dager Real Estate with her husband Charles Dager until he passed away in 2016. She was also a long time member and past president of the Ambler Rotary Club, devoting many hours to Rotary fundraising efforts and hosting exchange students over the years.

Sharon directed and participated in multiple theatre productions for Rotary fundraisers as well as community theatre productions in Montgomery County and the Skippack area.

A member and supporter of the Greater Lovell Land Trust for the preservation of animal wildlife, she also aided the Jennifer Sterling Brown Animal Rescue in Holmes County Mississippi in their mission to rescue homeless animals.

Her life was devoted to her family and friends and a spirit for the adventure of life. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Diana Reynolds of Dayton, OH, Cindy Hering of Frederick, MD, Susan Abla and her husband, Lance, of Ashburn, VA, and David Salwen and his wife, Joyce, of Schwenksville; her daughter-in-law, Kimiko Dager of Los Angeles, CA; her brother, Rick Segur; and her grandchildren: Liz Rilling, Alex Rilling, Sarah McNally, Daniel Salwen, and Abigail Salwen, and one great-grandchild, Rosemarie McNally.

She was predeceased by her late husband Charles Dager, her son Keith Dager, and her son-in-law Elmer Reynolds.

A drive thru visitation was held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Jennifer Sterling Brown Animal Rescue at https://jsbaranimalrescue.org/take-action. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com