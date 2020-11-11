Wallace Clyde (Sonny) Worthey, Jr., 79 of Ridgeland, MS passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born February 6, 1941, the son of the late Louise Booth and Wallace C. Worthey, Sr., of Pickens.

He is survived by a sister Elizabeth Worthey (Joseph) Guess of Pickens whom he affectionately called “Sister”; nieces, Cheryl (Steve) Caldwell of Madison and Karen Post of Forest; a great niece Elizabeth (Clayton) Dugan of Mountain Brook, AL; a great nephew Bryan (Amy) Nelms of Madison; three great grandnieces; two great grandnephews; and many cousins. He is also survived by longtime friend Mary Lockhart of Jackson.

Visitation was held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS. A memorial service immediately followed at 3:00 p.m.

To share a message or a memory, please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals at www.stjude.org.