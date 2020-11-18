Ronnie Paul Engelmann, Sr. of Starkville, MS was born on March 19, 1955 and left a legacy here on Earth when he passed from here to Heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

With his love for his children and grandchildren, he lived a life before them worthy of their following. He taught them about God and His love for them.

With his wife of 31½ years, he and Relda always had a housefull. With never a dull moment and always cracking his corny jokes, he kept us all anticipating every day and with nine kids he stayed busy.

Along with his wife he is survived by a quiver full of children and grandchildren. From the top we start with Paul-(Kelli) Sydney and Myles, Dale, Todd-(Luz-Marina) Clara, Stephen-(Lindsay) Stephen II, Akemi, Jake, Charlotte and Jaegar, Tiffany-Morgan, Madison, Karlee, and Kaleb, Timothy-(Estela) Suzette and Johann, Gregory-Julian, Samantha-Gabby, Anna, and Izzy, Jamie-(Holly) and Max. His first great-grandbaby is due to enter this world in April, 2021. He is reunited with two grandchildren, Wyatt and Sawyer, along with his two parents Marvin and Grace and his two brothers, Ray and Jimmy. He leaves two sisters- Linda and Betty, nieces and nephews (too many to count) and a loving church family at Fellowship Baptist Church.

His life was full of many things he loved. Some of them include: Teaching Sunday School, riding his motorcycle, camping, Sci-Fi movies, chocolate milk and twinkies, Mustang cars, drag-racing (from his younger years), EVERYTHING in the Heavens, and his job doing autobody repair and refinish (which he perfected).

With many years teaching Sunday School, he has instilled the word of God in many lives. His favorite verse is Proverbs 27:17 – “Iron sharpeneth iron; So a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend”. His knowledge of the Bible was astronomical. He studied it, lived it and loved it.

He will be missed by all that know him and that includes Ryleigh and Louie (the four-legged companions).

Visitation will be at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 545 Frye Road, Starkville, MS on Friday, November 20th 9:00-11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Coxburg Cemetery in Lexington, MS at 2:00 p.m.

The pallbearers are: Jeff Engelmann, Brent Butler, Scott Grice, John Lee, Jimmy Bonner, and Bill Lott.

Potted plants would be greatly appreciated instead of cut flowers due to their longevity of living.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.