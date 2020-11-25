Barbara Smith King of Lexington, MS went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020.

A private funeral service was held at Oregon Memorial Church followed by a graveside ceremony at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020. Rev Lyn Nations and Rev Paul Harper conducted both services. Pallbearers were Virgil King IV, Nick King, Tucker King, Shane Hope, Richard Beckham and Carter Hope.

Mrs. King was born in Crystal Springs, MS on November 05, 1933. She met the love of her life Virgil A. King, Jr. in 1951 and were married for 43 years. They were the owner and operator of the Ben Franklin Store in Lexington, MS until it closed in l995. She was a true southern lady who devoted much of her time to reading, studying, and teaching God’s Word. She cherished her family and was a devoted mother to Debbi (Jones), Virgil III, John Mark, and Jeff, grandmother to nine grandchildren, and a great grandmother to eighteen great grandchildren. She served faithfully as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church. She continued to serve at Oregon Memorial Church teaching Sunday School and as church recorder. She also taught a community wide ladies bible study and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to read, cook, and time spent with her family. We miss her already and the testimony of her life is a treasure.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil and her son Jeff. Survivors include: two sons, Virgil King III (Rossie) of Lexington, MS; John Mark King (Felecia), of Grenada MS; and one daughter Debbi Jones (Donny) of Gray Court, SC; two sisters, Margie Butler (Charles), of Gulfport, MS; Mary Katherine Wootton of Jackson, MS; nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Oregon Memorial Church, Lexington, MS or Grace Water.