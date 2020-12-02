Shelby Jean Self, 82, of Lexington, MS passed away in Madison, MS on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Shelby was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and had been active with her husband Herman in the Emu business.

She was born to the union of Hubert and Merlene Warren Cumberland who preceded her in death.

Shelby is survived by her husband of 58 years Herman Self of Lexington; daughters, Libby (Robert) Vick and Janice Buteau, both of Knoxville, TN; sons, Ken (Christi) of Ridgeland, MS and Alan Self of Lexington, MS; and her sister Betty Sue Mims of McComb, MS; ten grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

There was a graveside service on Friday, November 27 from the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.