Sue Barron Watson Stock, 92, of Ridgeland, MS died peacefully, surrounded with the love of her devoted family and steadfast caregivers, at her home in The Orchard in Ridgeland, MS on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

She was born on November 6, 1928. She attended Crystal Springs High School and graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, VA where she was awarded a Phi Beta Kappa Key. After graduation she worked briefly as a reporter on The Lexington Advertiser in Lexington, MS where she met her husband, Henri P. Watson, Jr. They lived in Lexington sixteen years before moving to Jackson, MS with their four children. In Jackson, Sue earned her Master’s Degree in English Literature from Mississippi College.

Sue was a member of the Gallery League, the Symphony League, and the Great Books Study Club. She was a faithful communicant of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson, MS.

In 1982, Sue married George Stock who farmed near Hollandale. They lived in Greenville where Sue was an enthusiastic member of the Garden Horticulture Committee and taught an adult Sunday school class along with her friend, Jo Ann Nye. Sue later moved back home to Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Nelson Barron and Mary Newton Barron.

Survivors include son, Phillip Watson of West Chester, PA; son, Jim Watson and his wife Carol Bibler of Kalispell, MT; daughter, Virginia Watson Griffee and her husband Mark of Memphis, TN; son, Paul Watson and his wife Vanessa of Madison, MS; five grandchildren; step-son, Christopher Watson of Ridgeland, MS; and her brother, John Barron and his wife Meredith of Columbus, MS.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral.