Apostle Clarence Walsh, 66, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin Powerhouse Church. Visitation will be held at 300 West Madison Street, Durant, MS on Saturday, December 12, 2020 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Funeral Services are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.