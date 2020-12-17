Helen Hooker, 87 years old, of Lexington, MS passed away Monday, November 23 at the Lexington UMMC Hospital.

She was born in Lexington on May 8, 1933 to parents Walter Lee and Mamie (Gadberry) Hooker.

Helen attended Lexington High School and was a dedicated member of Lexington First Baptist Church and enjoyed riding with Libby and Bruce Hill each week to church. Helen was a frequent visitor to the library and assisted with magazine organization. She was a constant reader and was always surrounded by books.

When Helen and her mother, Mamie, lived on Spring Street, she was remembered as thoughtfully delivering daily papers to neighbors door. Thanks to the many special friends who loved and cared for Helen throughout her life.

During the last six years, Helen was a resident of Lexington Manor and was surrounded by a caring staff and new friends, including her roommate Peggy. Helen was kind hearted, gentle and loved her family, friends and her cats.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery Fund.