SARA ELIZABETH KILLBEREW

Sara Elizabeth Killebrew, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 due to the Covid-19 complications she experienced while in the womb. Her parents, Dr. Alyssa Tyson Ellis and Keath Gwin Killebrew cradled her in their arms as they faced the unexpected and heartbreaking task of meeting their youngest daughter and saying goodbye at the same time. Though their loss was tragic, Sara Elizabeth’s parents are determined to honor their daughter’s memory both through their work as well as through their realization that our time on earth is our greatest privilege and it should not be taken for granted.

Sara Elizabeth is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Mr. O.J. and Garnett Keeler Scott of Gunnison, MS; John Tucker Pierce of Coxburg, MS; William Reedy II and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins Ellis of Lexington, MS; Gertrude Irene Killebrew of Tchula, MS; and beloved chosen family member Sara Barrett Harvey Roberts of Madison, MS.

She is survived by parents Dr. Alyssa Tyson Ellis and Keath Gwin Killebrew as well as their daughter Vivian Keeler Killebrew of Madison, MS; great-grandmother Helen Ferrell Pierce of Jackson, MS; grandparents William Reedy “Billy” Ellis III of Ridgeland, MS; Sally Belle Scott of Oxford, MS; Zack and Jill Killebrew of Thornton, MS; Pamela Pierce Killebrew of Madison, MS; great-aunt Linda Killebrew Johnson of Tchula, MS; aunts and uncles, Heather Ellis and Richard Sellers of Ridgeland, MS; William Scott Ellis of Austin, Texas; Drs. Heather Killebrew and Sonny Tutor of Madison, MS; Heath and Mary Taylor Killebrew of Greenwood, MS; cousins, Sarah Scott and Jackson Sellers of Ridgeland, MS; Lyndsey and Hayden Tutor of Madison, MS; Julia, Katherine, and Olivia Killebrew of Greenwood, MS; and dear family friends Patrick Roberts and daughter Margaret Montgomery of Madison, MS.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS where Sara Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to her great-grandmother, and namesake, Sarah Elizabeth Wilkins Ellis. The family respectfully requests that everyone wear masks and adhere to social distancing in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 63, Lexington, MS 39095 or text “Gift” to 575-55 if you wish to make a Christmas gift donation for children of incarcerated parents in the Rankin County Jail and for children who are in foster care ministry.