Marcia Moril Harmon Dodd of Tyrone, GA passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Anthony W. Dodd, Sr., son Anthony W. Dodd, Jr., the Harmon families of Lexington, MS and the Dodd families of Atlanta, GA.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle, SW Atlanta, GA 30311. A public viewing was held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30311 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.