Patricia Ann Devine Pickle, 82, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Baptist Medical Center Attala in Kosciusko, MS.

Mrs. Pickle was a resident of Durant, MS and was a member of Durant Church of Christ. Mrs. Pickle was a retired LPN, having worked at a number of hospitals and nursing homes in the area.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wheeler of Deer Park, AL, Beth Engelman of Durant, MS and Sue Mills of Pizgah, MS; sons, C. D. Pickle Jr. of Parchman, MS and David Pickle and wife Robin of Durant, MS.

She is also survived by a sister Barbara Davis of Kosciusko, MS and brothers, Buster Devine of Durant, MS and Perry Devine of Saucier, MS; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shorty and Lucille Devine; her husband C. D. Pickle; son Charles Pickle; grandson Donald Cotton; and sister Hope Harrell.

Graveside services were held Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Brister Cemetery near Durant, MS.

Pallbearers were Daniel Pickle, Jason Pickle, Nick Pickle, Jeremy Wheeler, Christian Coe, and Trey Bailey.