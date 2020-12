Laura Ann Ramage, 79, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Leake. Graveside services were were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Union Cemetery in Hesterville, MS. No visitation was planned.

She is survived by her two sons, Douglas and Timothy Ramage. She was preceded in death by her husband Hayden Lonzo Ramage and brother Billy.

