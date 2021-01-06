Wallace Lavern Ables, 77, of Durant, MS, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Seneasha Methodist Church in Goodman, MS. Military funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial is in Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman. Pallbearers are Kevin Hopper, Chad Ables, Jason Ables, Jason Ables, Jr., Jonathan Ables, Dylan Simmons and Reed McCullouch. Rev David Cain will officiate.

Wallace Lavern was married to the love of his life, Mary Louise Ables, for 50 years. He served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. After returning home from the Army he attended and graduated from Holmes Junior College. After graduating college, he made his career as a skilled Machinist. One of his favorite sayings was, “your name always goes out before you do.” Wallace Lavern was a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His unwavering love and devotion to his family was like no other. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered as being “one of the good ones.”

Wallace Lavern was of Christian faith and he was a member of Seneasha Methodist Church in Goodman. He is survived by his son Kenneth L. Ables (Susan) of Kosciusko; daughters, Marsha L. Hopper (John) of Brandon and Janice L. Strahan (David) of Pearl; grandchildren, Shelley Hopper Angell of Lake, Stephanie Hopper Bishop of Forney, TX, Kevin Hopper of Brandon, Katelyn Hopper of Brandon and Amber Simmons of Kosciusko; seven great grandchildren; brother Carlos Lynn Ables of Durant; and sister Yolanda “Dollie” Curtis of San Antonio, TX;

Wallace Lavern was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Ables; brothers, Brence Ables, Charles Ables and Roy Ables; sisters, Delma Joy Tate and Vicky Farmer; father James Hanson Ables; and mother Waudine McBride Ables.