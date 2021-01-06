William Aron “Billy” Lewis Jr., 83, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Merit Health-Rankin. The funeral service was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Durant First United Methodist Church. Martin Frazure and David Cain officiated. A graveside service followed at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.

Billy was born in Coffeeville, MS on May 6, 1938, to Sally Martin and William Aron “Joe” Lewis Sr. He was a graduate of Durant High School and Holmes Junior College. He retired after 35 years of employment with Entergy.

He and his wife, Gayle, were active members of Durant First United Methodist Church where he served as the Adult Sunday School teacher, member of the Methodist Men’s Club, was on the pastor parrish committee, and was lay leader. He was an active and faithful member of the North Mississippi Emmaus Community, and he was involved with the Kairos Prison Ministry at Parchman.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Gayle Streetman Lewis; son Kent Lewis and wife Ginger of Tupelo, MS; daughter Jeri Jo McCleskey and her husband Ray of Goodman, MS; brother Dale Lewis and wife Gladys Marie of Kosciusko, MS; and five grandchildren.