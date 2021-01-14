Nancy Alexander Bridges, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2021. She was born on September 10, 1948 in Lexington, Mississippi to Mary and JC Alexander of West, Mississippi. She was a member of Helena First Baptist Church. Nancy adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she was a teacher, she chose to stay at home and raise her girls and help with the grandchildren. She taught high school business courses when the couple lived in Alabama.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roy; their daughters, Kristi Hadder and Lori Ginn; grandchildren, Alyssa, Erica, Hunter, Michael, Kayleigh and Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Ella Rose. She is also survived by her sister, Lynn (Elton) Wright of West, Mississippi, niece Sandy and nephew Sam Wright.

A memorial service for Nancy Bridges will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be sent to Arkansas Kidney Foundation, 1818 North Taylor St. #186, Little Rock, AR 72207.

Service is being handled by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572-2571. Relatives and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westhelena

Roller-Citizens Funeral Home is observing guidelines regarding COVID-19. We ask that all attendees please observe social distancing. When indoors or when social distancing cannot be observed, please wear a mask.