Winford Garland, 78, of Pickens, passed on January 9, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Falls Cemetery in Pickens, MS on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be Friday, January 15, 2021 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 300 West Madison St. in Durant. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Funeral Home of Durant.