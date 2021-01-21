Graveside services for Mary Davis Bridgers Archer, fondly known as “Baby Jack”, were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood.

Baby Jack, age 90, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Sallis.

She was born on January 16, 1931. Baby Jack was a member of Cruger Baptist Church and a well-loved “Mema” to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Amanda Davis; husbands, Claude Lee Bridgers, Sr. and Barnes Archer; son-in-law, Walter Kilpatrick; and grandson, Wes Humphreys.

She is survived by her four children, Doris Bridgers Kilpatrick of Cruger, Patricia Bridgers Hester (George) of Sallis, Lee Bridgers (Brenda) of Greenwood, and Jack Bridgers (Donna) of Yazoo City; 15 grandchildren, Amy Kilpatrick, Suzanne Kilpatrick Thompson (Eric), Holly Kilpatrick Faulkner (John), Kimberly Hester Rutledge (Steven), Jason Hester (Brandy), Lyndsey Hester Thompson (Chad), Adam Hester (Gail), Trey Bridgers (Sarah Kathryn), Mary Beth Bridgers Moore (Tate), Ashley Selby (Adam), Nolan Humphreys (Lindsay), Amy Hayles Dear (Steven), Matt Hayles (Brittany), Adam Porter (Paige), Dave Porter (Mary Lauren); and 32 great grandchildren.

Rev. Al Different and Rev. David Raddin officiated at the services.

