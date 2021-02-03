Marshall Lewis Hughes, 84, of Tchula passed away at his residence on Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021. Marshall was born to the union of Johns S. and Eva Stevens Hughes who preceded him in death. He had worked as a bookkeeper for Ables Ford Company in Tchula for 30 Years and then for Hughes Farms. He was a member of the Horseshoe Baptist Church.

Marshall is survived by his brother Carl Victor Hughes and wife Liz of Tchula, MS and many nieces and nephews.

Marshall was also preceded in death by his sisters, Clara McBride, Gladys Self, Carrie Alderman and Marjorie Cox and brothers, Edward, William, John S. and Fredrick Hughes.

A graveside service was held on Sunday January 31 from the Pine Crest Cemetery in Tchula, MS at 2:00 p.m.