TAMARA “TAMMY” JO KILLEBEW

On Monday, January 25, 2021, Tamara “Tammy” Jo Killebrew Merchant went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 57.

Tammy was born on August 31, 1963 in Lexington, MS to Peggy Jo White Killebrew and the late James Edward Killebrew. Growing up on Horseshoe, Tammy graduated from Cruger-Tchula Academy and furthered her education at Holmes Junior College and received her degree.

On October 4th, 1986, she married Paul Christopher Merchant at Horseshoe Baptist Church. In 1997, they welcomed home their daughter in Memphis, TN.

Tammy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and daughter and sister-in-“love”.

While residing in Bartlett, TN, Tammy worked as an associate accountant at Trammell Crow Company. Upon moving to Greenwood, MS, she worked at Central Holmes Christian School, where she helped with Student Council, Bookkeeper, and Sports Secretary.

Tammy had a passion for writing, especially poems for her loved ones on special occasions. She had a talent for gardening and spent much of her free time in her greenhouse with her husband growing whatever seeds they could get their hands on. She enjoyed having tea parties with her niece, Nora Katherine Cheatham, who referred to her as “Tambam”. She loved teaching her daughter, Nikki Boutwell, how to cook and spending time together. Tammy had a gift for music. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She had such a strong faith that sustained her through numerous health battles.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Paul C. Merchant of Greenwood, her daughter, Gabrielle Nicole (Nikki) Merchant Boutwell and Trent Boutwell of Satartia, her mother, Peggy Jo Killebrew of Lexington, her brothers, James Thad and Kelly Montone Killebrew of Lexington, and John Travis and Joyce Spencer Killebrew of Lexington, her sister, Carrie Rose Cheatham and Swayze of Yazoo City, and her nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service at Coxburg Methodist Church took place at 12:00 on Friday, January 29, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: St. Jude Hospital or Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.