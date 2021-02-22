In memory of Olivia Harthcock Gonzales of Hurst, TX. She was born at home on February 2, 1933 from Yellow Bluff Rd. in the Coxburg Community and passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 in a COVID-19 area hospital in Dallas, TX.

She is preceded in death by father James Harthcock, mother Rosalie McCurdy Harthcock Kuhn and stepfather Walter Kuhn, all of Lexington, MS; husband Albert Gonzales of Chalmette, LA; and son Dennis Domingo Gonzales who is survived by his wife Isabell Mejia and stepdaughter Andrea Mejia of Hurst, TX.

She is survived by sister Grace (Gene) Harthcock Ray of Vicksburg, MS; daughter Tamberly (Walter) Ray Gray and sons, Denver and Martin of Metarie and New Orleans, LA; sister Walterine (Rena) Kuhn Dudak Strength Hodge of Lexington, MS and daughter Rose Dudak, son Christin of Lexington, MS, son Ian Deveroux of Baltimore, MS and son Christos Dudek and sons Peyton and Justin of Baltimore, MD and far too many cousins and Coxburg School friends and loved ones too numerous to name.