Eric Wayne Fagan (“Fro”), age 37, most beloved son, brother, and family member went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on February 20, 2021.

Only at age 38, he affected many people at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his mother Rose Kuhn Scales (and Ray); brother Justin Fagan (and Brit); nephews, Aubrey Fagan, Jack Fagan; nieces, Jordyn Fagan, Sienna Scales; step-sister Ashely Scales (and Darrin); step-brother Trey Scales (and Ashli); grandmother Doris Kuhn; uncles, Ronnie Kuhn (and Betty), David (and Kathy), Tommy (and Debbie); aunts, Susan Bonner (and Larry), Jodi Vaughn (and Martin); and a host of cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Donnie Fagan, grandfather Eugene Kuhn, grandfather Jack Fagan (and Alease), uncle Ricky Kuhn, and uncle Michael Fagan.

Eric was born on December 2, 1983 at University Mississippi Medical Center.

He attended Woodland Hills Academy. He was an avid chess player and won numerous awards. He also played cello in Mississippi Youth Symphony Orchestra.

He was a past employee of the City of Brandon and a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.

His artist hobbies including wood carving and painting.

Eric was a die-hard Ole Miss fan and loved attending games in Oxford and tailgating in The Grove.

He was an adventurous outdoorsman and loved fishing, swimming and four wheeler riding. As a child he spent many a summer at his grandparents farm in Lexington which nurtured his love for the outdoors.

Eric was a dreamer who traveled many roads which fueled his wanderlust for life. While he battled and overcame many challenges in his life, he also had a gentle side which only those closest to him were lucky enough to experience. Humorous and handsome, he was loved by many. He had an infectious smile and big heart and will be greatly missed. Eric was a loving son, devoted brother, playful uncle, and generous friend.

Visitation was held at the Sebrell Funeral Home in Jackson Mississippi on Wednesday, February 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. There was a graveside service at Coxburg Methodist Church afterwards at 3:30.