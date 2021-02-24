Juanita P. Smith, adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother transitioned from her earthly life of 93 years into her eternal life with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Juanita was born in Tazewell, Tennessee on April 7, 1927 to the late Charley and Mattie Smith Payne. She resided in Lexington, MS for over 50 years where she was a devoted member of First Baptist Church. After retiring from the Mississippi State Employment Service she delighted in volunteering at church, gardening, reading and playing cards.

Juanita was a kind, loving, compassionate, independent Christian woman with a quick wit and sense of humor. She loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will them lead them all their lives.

Juanita will join her husband of 40 years, Winstead Douglas Smith in heaven. She will also be reunited with her four sisters and three brothers. She leaves behind her daughter Cindy Smith Kusnierz (Terry); two grandchildren, Brian Kusnierz (Kathy) and Kelly Sims (Brian); four great-grandchildren, Molly and Haley Sims, Colin and Carter Kusnierz; a beloved sister Jimmie Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Friday, February 26,

2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church, 200 Tchula St., Lexington, MS 39095.