Nancy Farmer, 66, of Lexington went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Nancy was born on August 31, 1954 to Noel and Geneva Self.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Farmer of Lexington; her children, Chris and Christina Farmer of Hot Springs, Arkansas as well as James Brown of Lexington; grandchildren, Chyenne Farmer, Seth Smith and Tim Clunan of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her brother and sister-in-law Guy and Rosemary Self of Lexington; along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. Many would say, however, that her proudest title was obtained when she became a “Nana.” Anyone that knew Nancy knew she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, more than anything. Nancy Jo was one of those people that helped any and everyone she could. She was a great role model, and will be truly missed by so many.

Pallbearers were Linwood Genous, Sam Chambers, Dereck Hodges, James Self, Franky Farmer and Chyenne Farmer. Honorary pallbearers were Justin Word, Johnny Word and Winford Ross.

There was a service held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in the Sand Hill Community. Bro. Wayne Hudson and Bro. Trae Earnhart officiated.