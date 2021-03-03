DOMINICA LUCINDA FLEMING

Dominica LuCinda Fleming, 46, of Lowell, AR, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.

She was born on December 30, 1974 to her parents, Ms. Florine M. Lewis and the late Mr. Robert E. Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Fleming; four children, Jadyn, Dionna, Jocelyn and Devon.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, AR and the Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Heart Association in honor of Robert E. Lewis and Dominica L. Fleming. https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_legacy.html?s_src=20U2W1EEMM&sub_src=footer_memorial_gift