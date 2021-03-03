Jerry Ann Spell Gantt

Jerry Ann Spell Gantt, 82, of Grenada formerly of Lexington passed away, Monday, March 1, 2021 at home after a brief illness. She was born July 1938 in Lexington to Jerry Udonell and Zula Abel Spell. In 1958 she married Tommy Gantt. She loved restoring furniture, collecting antiques and spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and yard. While her relationship with the Lord was first, the love she had for her family was paramount to her. A faithful member of Hebron Church in Lexington for many years, she will be remembered for her chicken and dressing that was served during Sunday lunch.

She is survived by her children, Aaron and Melinda Gantt, Beth and Curt Murphy, Donna Kaye and Wallace Sansing and Pamela Gantt; her grandchildren, Chace and Myranda Gantt, TD and Hope Murphy, Clay Sansing, Zak Sansing and bonus grandchildren Jeran, Katie and Jan Guilambo along with her great grandchildren, Walker, Cal, Ollie and Gia Kate. In addition she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Doyle Gilmore and brother-in-law and wife Roy and Carla Ward; two special cousins, Danyelle Kellum and Lisa Doss and her two Chihuahuas, Skippy and Baby, who are being lovingly cared for by her cousins Deborah and Jimmy Drennan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tommy Gantt; and sister Phyllis Ward.

Pallbearers were TD Murphy, Clay Sansing, Zak Sansing, Jeran Guilambo, Andrew Gilmore and Ben Brown.

Visitation was held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 3 at Hebron Church in Lexington followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hebron Church Cemetery, Post Office Box 723, Lexington, MS 39095.