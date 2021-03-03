Meta Lee

Tutterow

Meta Lee Tutterow, 68, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center of Jackson, MS. Meta was born in Holmes County, was a graduate of Durant High School, and was a home maker.

Meta was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Harthcock, and her parents, Emmitt Harthcock and Meta Seay Harthcock.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Tutterow; two sisters, Margie (and John) Laughery of West, MS and Patty Roberts of Ebenezer, MS; two brothers, James H. (Buddy) Harthcock of Durant, MS and Emmitt (Sherry) Harthcock of Vicksburg, MS.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Pine Crest Cemetery. Bro. Larry Edwards will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Meta may be made to Pine Crest Cemetery.