Danny Johnson, 69, of the Horseshoe Community passed away at his residence on Monday, March 8, 2021.

He was born December 3, 1951 at the Holmes County Hospital in Lexington, MS to Morris Oliver and Margaret Johnson.

Danny graduated from Cruger Tchula Academy in 1970. Following his graduation, he married his wife of 50 years, Linda Jo Johnson.

Danny served in the United States Air Force and worked for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Horseshoe Baptist Church, and he loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Morris Johnson, Jr. and daughter in law Candi.

Danny is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother Larry Wayne Johnson; son Tim and his wife Amy of Cruger; and three daughters, Jana and her husband Larry Hardy of D’iberville, MS, Traci and her husband Robert Hutton of Tchula, MS, and Emily and her husband Gerry Carter of Horseshoe, MS.

Danny will be dearly missed by his 11 grandchildren, Tayler (Kaylen), Dylan, Robert (Kasey), Seth (Ranna), Morgan, Rosalind, Ty (Hannah), Luke, Bella, Maggie and Gracie; and three great grandchildern, Ryleigh DuBose Hutton, Mary Rosalind Hutton, Robert Elliott Hutton III, his fourth great grandchild is due September 2021 to Ty and Hannah; two nephews; a niece; and many cousins.

The family received friends and family at 10:00 a.m. A service of remembrance followed at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services were held at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS.