JERRY DUBARD By Holmes County Herald | March 24, 2021 | 0 Elder Jerry Dubard, 74, passed away at his residence Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Durant, MS. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 20 from Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with burial at New Hope Lutheran Cemetery near Sallis, MS.