Tennye Ruth McLellan was born on June 14, 1932, in West, MS, to George Dallas McLellan and Betty McLellan. She passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Durant, MS, at the age of 88 years. Tennye was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, T.L. (Bud) McLellan and Dallas (Dude) McLellan.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Gelston and brother-in-law, Gerald Gelston and her nieces and nephews, Patricia (Johnny) Allen, Sandy (Harvey) Sturdivant, Reba (Robby) Robertson, Necie (Barry) Cain, George (Amy) McLellan, Brenda (Mark) Brown, Mike (Tina) Gelston, Ken Gelston, Liz McLellan, and Randy McLellan. Also, she was loved by seventeen (17) great-nieces and nephews, twenty-three (23) great-great nieces and nephews, and three (3) great-great-great nieces and nephews. But, she always made it clear that her favorites were George and Mike.

Tennye never missed two TV shows: Wheel of Fortune to see what Vanna was wearing and Walker, Texas Ranger. She was never caught without her purse full of shiny quarters and plenty of gum for her nieces and nephews. The pockets of her T-Shirts were stuﬀed with Kleenex, her clothes always matched, and her shoes were spotless. Her motto was everything has a place and everything in its place.

She was a faithful member of Sallis Baptist Church and loved her church family.

Tennye was beloved by her family and we are comforted by the words of our Lord recorded in Matthew 5:8…”Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see GOD.”

Visitation was held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sallis Baptist Church. The service followed at 11:00. Interment was in Brister Cemetery in Holmes County.

Her pastor, Rev. Gene Richardson, oﬃciated.