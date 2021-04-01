EDWIN WILBURN HOOKER III

Edwin “Ed” Wilburn Hooker, III passed on to his heavenly home Friday, March 26, 2021 with loved ones by his side.

Ed was a beloved son of the Lexington, MS community remembered for his kindness, charming personality and endearing sense of humor. He was born in 1971 and raised in the Lexington First United Methodist Church, was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Central Holmes Academy. Many fond memories were made hunting at Random Shot, playing football, baseball, golfing at “Little Augusta” and following his favorite team the Ole Miss Rebels. He graduated with a Business degree from The University of Mississippi and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he met many of his life long friends.

Ed married Kimberly Flowers in 2000 and raised their family in Ridgeland, MS and attended Christ United Methodist Church. He spent his career in medical device sales in the area of vascular surgery. Ed’s greatest joy came from spending time with his loving family and his most treasured moments were watching his children grow and excel in the many activities they pursued. One of Ed’s gifts was being a genuine friend with a beautiful, kind heart and an easy going style that made him loved by all that knew him.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Kimberly, son Edwin “Win” Wilburn Hooker, IV and daughter Anna Margaret. He is also survived by his parents Ed Wilburn and Margie Hooker of Lexington, MS; sisters, Kathleen Hooker Waldrop (Art) of Atlanta, GA and Louise Hooker of Jackson, MS; nieces and nephews, Quin and Eliza Waldrop, Alexis, Eli and Owen Ridgeway, Belton Walker and Elliott Flowers; and the many friends and extended family that loved him.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edwin “Wilburn” and Mary Elizabeth Yates Hooker, Lexington, MS; and maternal grandparents, William and Helen Cheever Bird, Birmingham, MI.

A memorial service was held at 12:00 p.m on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Rd., Jackson, MS Burial was held at Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery on Rockport Rd., Lexington, MS at 2:30p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery, Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS, or a charity close to your heart.