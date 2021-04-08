Charles Earl Matthews age 76 passed away on November 4, 2020 in Baltimore, Md. Beloved son of the late Jerry Matthews and Andrew Clark; dearest brother of Richard; father of Michael, Michelle and Edward; grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many. He graduated from Holmes County Training School, class 1962, and Mississippi Industrial College, class of 1966. He taught at Lexington Attendance Center and Long Creek High School. He also officiated basketball and football games in Holmes County before moving to Baltimore, MD. He retired from the Baltimore City Public School System. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.