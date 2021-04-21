Adlia Stevenson (Steve) Donald, III, 72, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Steve was born February 26, 1949 in Durant, MS. He was the firstborn child of the late Adlia S. (Bill) Donald, Jr. and the late Gene H. Donald of Goodman, MS. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rebecca (Becky) Hudspeth and his brother Mark H. Donald. He is survived by his sister Lynnell (Lyn) Donald of Jackson, MS and cousins on both parents side.

Steve graduated from Lexington High School. He attended Holmes Community College where he made many life long friends. He continued his education at Delta State University in Greenville, MS obtaining his Master’s degree in Special Education. Steve began his teaching career at Western Line School District in Avon, MS. Later in his career, he moved to Napoleonville, LA as a Special Ed teacher at Assumption Parish Schools. It was there that he met his beloved Becky. Steve and Becky both eventually transferred to teach at Thibodaux High School in Thibodaux, LA. They eventually built their dream home in Tumbling Shoals, AR where Steve was still living at the time of his death.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

For those wishing to honor Steve, these were two of his favorite places: Heber Springs Humane Society, P.O. Box 401, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or Camp Lake Stephens, 117 Camp LS Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.