Fred C. Powers, 92, of Lexington, MS passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Fred was born in Hinds county on December 24, 1928.

He was a 1949 graduate of Central High School and a 1954 graduate of Millsaps College in Jackson, MS. He was employed by FDIC as a bank examiner for several years then came to Holmes County Bank and Trust in 1962. He retired, as President, after working 32 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rose Powers and his parents, Fred M. Powers and Mary J. Powers. He is survived by his sons, Dale (Karen) Powers of Lexington and Allen Powers of Gluckstadt, MS; daughter Amy (Kyle) Morgan of Sturgis, MS; grandchildren, Kate Rosamond, Sara Jones, Casey Morgan and Kyla Anderson; and nine great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. Bro. Keith Garland officiated. Southern Funeral Home of Lexington handled the arrangements. Pallbearers were Casey Morgan, Larry Rosamond, Chase Jones, Brian Anderson, Steve King, and Phillip Thomas.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Tchula St., Lexington MS 39095.