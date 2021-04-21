Thelma Grantham Roberts, 94, passed away at her daughter’s home Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Greenwood, MS.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 17, 2021, Bro Lyn Nations officiated.

Mrs. Roberts was a native of Holmes County and a graduate of Lexington High School. She worked as a seamstress at Henson-Kickernick for many years. She also worked as a receptionist, bookkeeper, and assistant for Dr. Loy Nations until her retirement at the age of 72. She had spent her entire life in Lexington until moving to her daughter’s home because of failing health.

She is survived by her daughters Betty Lynn Turner of Greenwood, Julie (Buddy) Hathcock of Lexington, MS and one son Richard Roberts of Greenwood, MS. She also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Her husband Richard H. “Red” Roberts, her granddaughter Memory Turner, and great-grandson Simon Scarbrough.

Pallbearers were Cameron Turner, Jason Turner, Payton Turner, Shane Turner, Chip Roberts and Anthony Grantham.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Ford Hammett, Buddy Hathcock, Sonny Grantham and Donald Arnold.