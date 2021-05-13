ELAINE ROBINSON HUTCHISON By Holmes County Herald | May 13, 2021 | 0 Elaine Robinson Hutchison, 91, of Sallis, MS passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center in Kosciusko, MS. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 11 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sallis, MS. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ADLIA STEVENSON (STEVE) DONALD, III April 21, 2021 | No Comments » FRED C. POWERS April 21, 2021 | No Comments » ROBERT WASHINGTON April 21, 2021 | No Comments » THELMA GRANTHAM ROBERTS April 21, 2021 | 1 Comment » GEORGE DONALD ESTES April 14, 2021 | No Comments »