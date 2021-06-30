Pat M. Barrett, Jr., of Lexington, MS, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 26, 2021. Pat, Jr., was born on February 1, 1942, the oldest of four children of Pat Montgomery Barrett and Sara Stephens Barrett. Pat, Jr., lived his entire life in Lexington. He attended the public schools there, graduating from Lexington High School in 1960, where he was a four-year letterman on some of Coach Woodson Earle’s best football teams, quarterbacking his senior year. Pat, Jr., went to Millsaps College, where he was quarterback of the football team for all four years and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, and from there to the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he graduated in 1967.

After law school, Pat, Jr., returned to Lexington and began the practice of law with his father. He had a highly successful law practice for over fifty years. During that time, the firm grew with the addition of other attorneys, including his brother Don and his sister Sally, and eventually both of his sons, Patrick and Jonathan, his daughter-in-law, Lisa, his nephews, Richard and Charles, and his niece, Katherine.

Pat, Jr., made friends easily, by being a friend, and his friends were friends for life. He was active in the life of the community, being a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington for over sixty years, and a member and past president of the Lexington Rotary Club for over fifty years receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Pat, Jr., served as president of the board of Central Holmes Academy. He helped found the Friends of Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery and served as founding treasurer to preserve its history and care.

Pat, Jr., loved to hunt, and served as president and benevolent dictator of the Random Shot Duck Club from its organization in 1975 until his death. A devoted Christian, Pat, Jr., endured a long and courageous battle with ALS showing grace, dignity, and even good humor, to the last.

Pat Jr. is survived by his wife, Janice Forney Barrett, and three children: Laura Barrett Taylor (Larry) of Houston, TX; Pat Montgomery Barrett, III (Lisa), of Nashville, TN; and Jonathan Peeples Barrett (Leigh) of Ridgeland, and stepson, Hans Wright Bohlmann, Jr.; by his brother John William (“Don”) Barrett (Nancy) of Lexington and his sister Mildred Worsham Barrett of Kiawah Island, SC; and by grandchildren: Dean Taylor and Barrett Taylor of Houston, Bryce Barrett of Nashville, Nathan Barrett and Anderson Barrett of Ridgeland , and Quinn Bohlmann and Hayden Bohlmann of Austin, TX, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rachel Barrett, his sister Sally Barrett Williamson, and niece Sara Harvey Roberts.

Honorary pallbearers are Harold “Junie” Hammett, Jr., Ray “Rocky” Lewand, Hon. Edward W. Ellington, Don Quinton Mitchell, M.D., Hunter Cade, Jr., Otho Hilliard “Bootsy” Hooker, and James Emmitt “Bubba” Cunningham, III.

Visitation was held in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, MS, on Tuesday, June 29, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The service followed in the sanctuary at 3:00 p.m., and graveside service follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery immediately thereafter.

Charitable contributions can be made in his memory to Friends of Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery https:// lexingtonoddfellowscemetery.com/friends or to Central Holmes Christian School http://Chcstrojans.com or to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Lexington, MS 39095.