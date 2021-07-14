Charles Durwood O’Briant, “DAGWOOD”, 80, of West, MS was born on September 18, 1940, and passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Jackson of natural causes. He was a longtime farmer and logger and factory worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Nellie Welch O’Briant, his siblings, Dottie Ponders, Shirley Douglas, Bill O’Briant and Edwin O’Briant and one son James Michael O’Briant.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Dorothy W. O’Briant; one son Dana (Donna) O’Briant of West; and one daughter Debra (Robert) Conner of West, MS. He has three grandsons, Zac (Hilliary) O’Briant, Wade (Ashley) O’Briant and and 9 great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother Bobby Joe (Linda) O’Briant of McAdams, MS.

Funeral services were held Saturday July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.