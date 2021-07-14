Mary Elizabeth Eubanks, 93, of Lexington passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Lexington Manor Nursing Home. She was born to Tommie and Mable Bailey Ware who preceded her in death.

Mary Elizabeth had worked at Henson-Kickernick for 30 years as floor supervisor. She also did alterations for people in and around Holmes County after her retirement. She was a member of Oregon Memorial Church being the oldest member.

Mary Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Beth (Jeffie) Alford of Lexington; her sister Carolyn Rinicker (Dudley) of Lexington; and daughter-in-law Kathy Eubanks of Miner Wells, TX. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Wendy Maness (Jonathan) of Clinton, TN, Crystal McFarland (Chris) of Scott, MS, and Lisa Britt of Brandon, MS; five great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.

Mary Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Welborn Eubanks, sons, James Eubanks and Walter Eubanks, brothers, Walter Ware, Eugene Ware and Robert Ware.

The family requests memorials to Oregon Memorial Church, P.O. Box 163, Lexington, MS 39095 or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday July 14, 2021 from Southern Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington.