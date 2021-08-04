Donald Jerome Hearn, known by many as “Sodie”, passed away, July 25, 2021, peacefully at his home after a two year battle with lung cancer.

Donald was born, March 15, 1953, to the late John and Nancy Hearn of Holmes County.

Donald worked from a young age up until a month before his death. He worked as a farm hand for many years before beginning an 18 year employment with Memphis Hardwood Sawmill in Bentonia before their closing, then 18 years with Hammett Gravel Company.

Donald loved the outdoors. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and collecting unique rocks and artifacts. He donated several rocks to the MS Museum of Natural Science in Jackson to be used in geological research.

Donald leaves behind a host of family and friends: wife of 40 years, Virginia Leverett Hearn; three daughters, Dixie Hearn King of Alexandria, Louisiana, Danielle Boatner (Will) of Benton, Tabatha Pigg (Gene) of Bentonia; one son, Jeremy Ladner (Danielle) of Bentonia; 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; one great grandbaby on the way; sisters, Christine Hammett (Richard) and twin sister, Donna Flint, both of Lexington.

He is preceded in death by his parents, baby sister, Joanna Johnson of Lexington, and nephews, Rich Hammett of Lexington and Matt Ables of Yazoo City.

There will be a memorial service announced in honor of Donald at a later date.