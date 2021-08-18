Albert Langford, Jr. (Al) passed away, from natural causes, at the age of 92, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He had served in the United States Air Force.

Al was born on June 20, 1929 in Holmes County, MS to Albert Franklin and Rubena Langford. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Marvin Abel, and sisters Helen Reynolds and Shirley Burrell.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Willie Mae Farr Langford, a sister, Gail Robinson and four children, Pam Langford, Bert Langford (Gail), Randy Langford (Rhonda), and Lisa Murtagh. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The pallbearers were Justin Langford, Kyle Langford, Jason Murtagh, Mark Langford, Bryan Murtagh, and Blake Langford. The minister was Roger Richardson.

A grave side service was held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Harland Creek Baptist Church in Lexington, MS at 10:00 a.m.