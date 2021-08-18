CHARLES TYSON By Holmes County Herald | August 18, 2021 | 0 Charles Tyson, 73, of Tchula passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Southern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ALBERT LANGFORD, JR. (AL) August 18, 2021 | No Comments » DEBORAH ANN ANDING “DEBBIE” August 18, 2021 | No Comments » MARIAN SWINNEY August 12, 2021 | No Comments » DONALD JEROME HEARN August 4, 2021 | No Comments » LORRAINE HICKS BURRELL July 28, 2021 | No Comments »